The Hubble constant, explained

The expansion of the universe is driven by all the mass, radiation and energy contained within it. The Friedmann equation, derived from Einstein’s famous equations for general relativity, can be used to predict how quickly the universe is expanding mathematically. These equations state that a denser universe expands more quickly, so expansion was fastest when all of the particles in the universe were packed closely together after the Big Bang. Over the past 14 billion years, these particles—and their accompanying energy and radiation—have spread out to vast distances.

We can use the Hubble constant to make a first guess at the age of the universe simply using the equation: speed = distance divided by time. The Hubble constant tells us the speed of an object at any distance, and since the distance between all objects in the universe before any expansion must have been zero, the time in this equation must be the age of the universe. Depending on the value of the Hubble constant, this gives an age of about 14 billion years—not far off the current best-estimate of 13.8 billion years.

However, there’s a slight complication. The speeds of the farthest stars and galaxies that we can observe don’t match what the Hubble constant predicts. Because light from a distant object has traveled for billions of years to reach us, our observations are not only affected by the present-day value of the Hubble constant, but also what it was when the universe was expanding more slowly. In other words, the Hubble constant isn’t a constant at all!

How is the Hubble constant measured?

Currently, there are three main ways to measure the Hubble constant: by using astronomical measurements to look at objects nearby and see how fast they are moving; by using gravitational waves from collisions of black holes or neutron stars; or by measuring the light left over from the Big Bang, known as the cosmic microwave background.

Astronomical Measurements

To measure the Hubble constant by observing the universe, astronomers need to be able to measure two things:

The distance to astronomical objects The “recession velocity” of each object (i.e., how fast it is moving away from the observer)

The recession velocity can be measured by taking advantage of a phenomenon called the Doppler effect. A classic example of the Doppler effect is how the sound of a siren changes as an ambulance passes by. This is because the sound waves moving between you and the ambulance are compressed as the ambulance approaches (essentially catching up on its own sound waves), and stretched as it races away.

The same thing can happen to light: The light from stars and galaxies moving away from the Earth is stretched out in the same way as the siren sound from the ambulance, increasing the wavelength of the light. Astronomers call this “redshift.”