UChicago News to launch research-focused podcast series on March 5

How do we sustainably reduce the prison population in the United States? Do trees really make people happier? Can a network of sensors make a city healthier?

These are just some of the questions University of Chicago scholars are investigating in an effort to make cities healthier, happier and more equitable places to live. Beginning March 5, a new weekly podcast, Knowledge Applied, will let listeners hear from the researchers helping reshape everyday life.

The podcast will feature a range of UChicago researchers at the forefront of discovering innovations in the changing urban landscape—from an environmental psychologist measuring why trees make people happier, to a doctor working to solve the problem of hunger in hospitals.

The five-episode season will debut March 5 with an interview with Matthew Epperson, associate professor in the School of Social Service Administration, whose efforts through the Smart Decarceration Initiative aim to cut the U.S. incarcerated population in half.

New episodes will be available Mondays.

Subscribe: iTunes / Stitcher / RSS