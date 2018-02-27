UChicago News to launch research-focused podcast series on March 5

'Knowledge Applied' to examine research reshaping everyday life

February 27, 2018

Andrew Bauld
News Officer for Arts and HumanitiesNews Office
Reserved for members of the media.

How do we sustainably reduce the prison population in the United States? Do trees really make people happier? Can a network of sensors make a city healthier?

These are just some of the questions University of Chicago scholars are investigating in an effort to make cities healthier, happier and more equitable places to live. Beginning March 5, a new weekly podcast, Knowledge Applied, will let listeners hear from the researchers helping reshape everyday life.

The podcast will feature a range of UChicago researchers at the forefront of discovering innovations in the changing urban landscape—from an environmental psychologist measuring why trees make people happier, to a doctor working to solve the problem of hunger in hospitals.

The five-episode season will debut March 5 with an interview with Matthew Epperson, associate professor in the School of Social Service Administration, whose efforts through the Smart Decarceration Initiative aim to cut the U.S. incarcerated population in half.

New episodes will be available Mondays.

Subscribe: iTunes / Stitcher / RSS

Tags

Knowledge Applied, Research, Podcast, UChicago Podcast Network, Matthew Epperson, Urban

Latest News

list All Newsrss RSS

Live webcast: The Storm After the Storm: The Long-Run Effects of Natural Disasters at 6:00 p.m. CST on February 28th
 — February 27, 2018
UChicago News to launch research-focused podcast series on March 5
 — February 27, 2018
UChicago scientists to lead $10 million NSF 'expedition' for practical quantum computing
 — February 27, 2018
Two UChicago faculty members win Sloan research fellowships
 — February 26, 2018

UChicago News to launch research-focused podcast series on March 5

More Stories

Study examines why flu shot doesn't always work Food deserts not to blame for growing nutrition gap Lorraine Daston honored for research on the history of science