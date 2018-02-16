University of Chicago to host annual Clinton Global Initiative University meeting

The University of Chicago, President Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton will host the Clinton Foundation’s 11th annual Clinton Global Initiative University meeting on Oct. 19-21. More than 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students from across the country and around the globe will gather to discuss and develop ideas and proposals to address some of the most pressing social, economic and environmental challenges facing the next generation.

The students will meet with topic experts, academic leaders and other influential voices to develop commitments to action—plans that address societal issues near their campuses, in local communities or around the world.

After two days of working sessions and special events, the meeting will conclude with a day of action, in which student participants, in collaboration with University faculty and administrators, support an ongoing priority project in one of the University’s surrounding neighborhoods. The annual, non-partisan meeting is committed to helping prepare the next generation of leaders and social entrepreneurs to make a positive impact in communities worldwide.



Student leaders speak at a CGI U event. (Courtesy of Clinton Foundation)

Students interested in attending the meeting known as CGI U 2018 must submit their applications at cgiu.org/apply by April 23. Further details on the meeting and application process are below.

Since its 2007 launch, the Clinton Global Initiative University meeting has brought together more than 9,500 students from 940 schools, with more than $3.5 million in funding awarded to student participants. Last year, new commitments included efforts to provide professional-led naloxone administration training to combat the opioid epidemic in Philadelphia, the creation of a program to help ride-sharing companies accommodate individuals with disabilities and the establishment of academies to increase access to STEM education for African women. Past participants have included national leaders such as Rep. John Lewis, Sen. John McCain and Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

The University of Chicago’s student engagement efforts for the 2018 event will be coordinated by the Office of the Provost, in partnership with Chicago Booth’s Rustandy Center for Social Sector Innovation, Campus and Student Life, UChicago’s Institute of Politics, the Harris School of Public Policy, the School of Social Service Administration and the Office of Civic Engagement. Through the Rustandy Center, the University is continuing to expand support for students, alumni and faculty who are committed to tackling complex social and environmental challenges. Tandean Rustandy, MBA’07, an Indonesian entrepreneur and philanthropist, has pledged to support UChicago’s efforts as host for the 2018 CGI U meeting.

How to apply for CGI U 2018

To attend CGI U, students must be at least 18 years old and either be enrolled as an undergraduate or graduate in an institution of higher education at the time they submit their CGI U application, or be enrolled at the time of the CGI U meeting.

Interested and eligible students can learn more at cgiu.org and apply through this form. Applicants are required to submit a detailed plan for their commitment to action that addresses specific problems in one of five focus areas: education, environment and climate change, poverty alleviation, peace and human rights, and public health. Interested students can use this map to guide them through this process.

The CGI U meeting is free to attend, and there are two application deadlines. If you are requesting travel and/or lodging assistance through the Clinton Foundation, you must submit your application by the early-decision deadline of March 16. All other applications must be submitted by the final deadline of April 23.

Student with questions about the application process should email CGIU2018@uchicago.edu.