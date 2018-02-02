Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau to speak Feb. 7 at UChicago

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau will visit the University of Chicago on Feb. 7 as part of an event to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Institute of Politics.

Trudeau will give remarks and answer questions from Institute of Politics founder and director David Axelrod during the event, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. in Mandel Hall. Tickets to the event are sold out, but it will be streamed live on UChicago’s Facebook page and through the Institute of Politics website.

Trudeau, the son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, became Canada’s 23rd prime minister in 2015. He is among the 1,000-plus guests to visit the Institute of Politics since January 2013 as part of its speaker series, including Joe Biden, John McCain, Madeleine Albright, Alicia Garza, Bernie Sanders and Elena Kagan.

The non-partisan institute also has hosted nearly 100 fellows as part of its resident and visiting fellows program, supported more 1,000 student internships around the world, and helped more than 500 students participate in student-led civic engagement projects.