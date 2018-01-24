UChicago launches initiative to support students, scholars and artists affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria

The University of Chicago is launching a new initiative to host students, scholars and artists affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The programs will support a select number of undergraduate and graduate students, researchers, and artists by welcoming them to UChicago on a temporary basis to continue their work. By joining the UChicago community, the visiting students, scholars and artists will help foster and renew dialogues across campus from diverse experiential and disciplinary perspectives.

The Center for the Study of Race, Politics and Culture initiated the program. Partners include the College, the Office of Admissions, Campus and Student Life, UChicago Arts, UChicagoGRAD, the Graham School, the schools and divisions, and the Office of the Provost. The application process opened Jan. 3. The competitive programs provide a range of support such as room and board and other expenses.

Melissa Gilliam, vice provost for academic leadership, advancement and diversity and the Ellen H. Block Professor of Health Justice, pointed out that “Hurricanes Irma and Maria were devastating. This new initiative supports students, scholars and artists who have been severely affected, allowing them to continue their important work during this difficult time. We look forward to welcoming them to the UChicago community.”

The initiative includes:

Third- and fourth-year undergraduate students pursuing degrees at the University of Puerto Rico can apply to enroll at UChicago for the spring quarter. Applications for undergraduates are due Feb. 5.

Students in graduate programs in Puerto Rico can apply to continue their dissertation research at UChicago for a quarter as a non-degree visiting student. Those selected will partner with a UChicago faculty member whose area of research has a similar focus.

Faculty residencies are available for professors at colleges and universities in Puerto Rico. Under the program, scholars whose research has been disrupted by the hurricanes can continue their work at UChicago during the spring quarter.

The visiting artists program will be conducted in collaboration with arts and academic organizations in Chicago and Puerto Rico each of whom will nominate artists. Selected artists will come to UChicago from May through July.

For more information and application materials, please visit the program website.