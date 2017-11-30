Men’s and women’s soccer teams to play Friday in NCAA Final Four

For the first time in more than 20 years, both UChicago men’s and women’s soccer teams will compete at the same time in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

In Friday’s Division III semifinals in Greensboro, N.C., the No. 4 women’s team (21-1) will play top-ranked The College of New Jersey (21-0-1) at 10 a.m. CST; the No. 11 men’s team (19-2-1) face fourth-ranked North Park University (20-1-1) at 6:30 p.m. Both games will be streamed live here.

The women’s team is making its 17th NCAA postseason appearance, although its 21 wins are a program high. The Maroons are playing in their fifth Final Four, reaching the title game once before (2003 loss in overtime).

The men’s team, which set a school record for wins, is playing in its ninth NCAA tournament and making its second Final Four appearance (last was in 1996, along with the UChicago women’s team).

Neither Maroons program has won a national championship. The women’s title game is 1:30 p.m. and the men’s title game is at 6 p.m. on Saturday.