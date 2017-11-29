Street closures and transportation for Dec. 2 commemoration of first nuclear reaction

On Dec. 2, the University of Chicago will host a series of events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the first controlled, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction.

The commemoration is open to the public, and will result in the closure of a one-block section of South Ellis Avenue. South Ellis Avenue between 56th and 57th streets will be closed to traffic from 2 to 4 p.m. and closed to parking from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The CTA will reroute the southbound #171 UChicago-Hyde Park and #172 UChicago-Kenwood buses during the street closings from 2 to 4 p.m.

The day of events will include a schedule of artistic performances and discussions that are open to the public. Visit here for a full listing of events on Dec. 1 and 2.

For those driving to the events, paid visitor parking will be available at Ellis Garage (Campus North Parking). For public transportation:

By bus

The CTA #6 Jackson Park Express bus will take you from downtown Chicago to Hyde Park. Catch the bus southbound on State Street in the Loop. Get off at 57th or 59th Street, walk under the train tracks, and continue west to campus.

By train

Catch the Metra Electric train at Millennium Station (Randolph Street), the Van Buren stop or the Museum Campus (Roosevelt Street) station. Get off at 57th or 59th Street and walk west to campus.