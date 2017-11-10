Japanese government honors Prof. Raaj Sah for analysis of economic and financial policies

Prof. Raaj Sah has been awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon from the government of Japan.

Conferred on behalf of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, the award honors Sah’s contributions to the analysis of Japan’s economic and financial policies. Among the government policies that Sah, a professor of public policy and economics at the Harris School of Public Policy, has engaged with are tax reform, public revenues, deficits and redistribution—some of the central issues for contemporary Japan.

“Professor Sah combines his researcher’s incisiveness and his vast knowledge with his practical wisdom. He works seamlessly across cultures and societies, deeply respecting the differences and, at the same time, transcending them. He is admirably original in all domains of his work,” said Prof. Dan Black, deputy dean of Harris Public Policy.

“His ideas have impacted many societies, and not just Japan and India,” said Prof. Errol D’Souza, the director-in-charge of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. Sah is a distinguished fellow at the institute.

Sah has previously held faculty positions in business, economics and public policy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton University, the University of Pennsylvania and Yale University. Among the honorary positions he has held is at the Ministry of Finance Japan.

Sah holds a PhD in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.