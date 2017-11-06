Two economists honored for achievements and contributions to Japan

The Japanese government has honored Profs. Anil Kashyap and Raaj Sah, in recognition of their distinguished achievements and contributions to Japan.

Kashyap and Sah are among 149 foreign recipients of the Order of the Rising Sun, awarded for making significant contributions in international relations, promotion of Japanese culture, advancements in their field, development in welfare or preservation of the environment.

Conferred on behalf of the Emperor of Japan, the Order of the Rising Sun was established in 1875 by Japanese Emperor Meiji as the first national decoration awarded by the Japanese government. The modern version of this honor has been conferred on non-Japanese recipients since 1981. Kashyap and Shah were honored with a class of the Order of the Rising Sun award called Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon.

Kashyap, the Edward Eagle Brown Professor of Economics and Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, has played a vital role in promoting and disseminating high-quality research on the Japanese financial system and Japan’s economic policies. He has coordinated conferences that brought together Japanese and American researchers in partnership with the Economic and Social Research Institute, the think-tank under the Cabinet Office of Japan.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with the Cabinet office on these conferences. They have generated many good research papers, forged some collaborations and hopefully have helped with the policy process,” Kashyap said.

Sah, professor of public policy and economics at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy, has contributed to analysis of Japan’s economic and financial policies, and its human resource development. He was instrumental in cultivating policy discussions on tax reforms. Other policies he has engaged with are those on public revenues, deficits and redistribution, which have been some of the central issues for 21st-century Japan.

“I am humbled. My long association with Japan has profoundly influenced how I try to understand the world. I am deeply grateful to my colleagues in Japan who, through these years, have generously shared their wisdom and time with me,” Sah said.

—Article originally appeared on the Chicago Booth website