Booth economist Anil Kashyap honored for achievements and contributions to Japan

The Japanese government has honored Prof. Anil Kashyap, in recognition of his distinguished achievements and contributions to Japan.

Kashyap is among the 149 foreign recipients of the Order of the Rising Sun, awarded for making significant contributions in international relations, promotion of Japanese culture, advancements in their field, development in welfare or preservation of the environment.

Conferred on behalf of the Emperor of Japan, the Order of the Rising Sun was established in 1875 by Japanese Emperor Meiji as the first national decoration awarded by the Japanese government. The modern version of this honor has been conferred on non-Japanese recipients since 1981. Kashyap was honored with a class of the Order of the Rising Sun award called Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon.

Prof. Anil Kashyap download

Kashyap, the Edward Eagle Brown Professor of Economics and Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, has played a vital role in promoting and disseminating high-quality research on the Japanese financial system and Japan’s economic policies. He has coordinated conferences that brought together Japanese and American researchers in partnership with the Economic and Social Research Institute, the think-tank under the Cabinet Office of Japan.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with the Cabinet office on these conferences. They have generated many good research papers, forged some collaborations and hopefully have helped with the policy process,” Kashyap said.