Logan Center for the Arts to host Oct. 7 anniversary celebration

The Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts will launch a yearlong celebration of its fifth anniversary with the Logan Five Year Bash on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Open to the public, the 12-hour event will feature continuous free programming for all ages, including art-making activities, exhibitions, performances, a BBQ and more throughout the 11-story building and its outside courtyard located at 915 E. 60th Street, Chicago.

Designed as a home for the creative life of the University of Chicago campus, the South Side and the city of Chicago, the Logan Center officially opened its doors in October 2012. It is a partner, resource and catalyst for developing deeper cultural networks and richer creative projects. This year’s festivities will highlight the institution’s impact on the lives of students, faculty, artists and arts organizations, and community members.

“We’re excited to be celebrating the work of our students, faculty and the many artists and art organizations that the Logan works with across the University and the South Side,” said Bill Michel, executive director of UChicago Arts and the Logan Center. “They have contributed greatly to the success of our first five years and will be an essential part our our future. We look forward to welcoming artists and audiences of all ages to experience great art over the 12-hour festival.”



Hypnotic Brass Ensemble performs for local Chicago schools at the Logan Center. (Photo by Nancy Wong)

The Logan Five Year Bash includes a performance by the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble; poetry readings from the 2017 Gwendolyn Brooks Poetry Award winners; a screening and discussion with the South Side Home Movie Project; and a photo exhibition of jazz and blues scenes in conjunction with the annual Hyde Park Jazz Festival and the new Logan Center Bluesfest. Beginning at 5 p.m. will be a courtyard BBQ, which will feature live performances by UChicago’s Dirt Re Brass Band and avery r. young & de deacon board.

The Five Year Bash will also host a special Jazz at the Logan series kick-off concert with woodwind virtuoso Anat Cohen and her Tentet, with guest singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist Robbie Fulks, featuring the premiere of a new work by Cohen commissioned for the occasion, as well as a series of free featured events including a Film Studies Center presentation of Sita Sings the Blues, the Music Department’s Chamber Music Soirée student performance program, and An Evening of Dance: 6 Acts in Motion with community dance partners.

Ticket and registration information, as well as the full schedule of events, can be found at loganfiveyear.uchicago.edu.