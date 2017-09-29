UChicago soccer teams make history with No. 1 rankings

For the first time in program history, both University of Chicago soccer teams are ranked No. 1 at the same time in the NCAA Division III national polls.

The men’s and women’s squads, both 9-0, have dominated opponents this season—between them, they have scored 67 goals and allowed just nine.

“It is both inspiring and rewarding for our soccer teams to be performing at such a high level,” said Erin McDermott, UChicago director of Athletics & Recreation. “They epitomize the college athletics ideal and our mission of excellence with integrity. The Maroon community is incredibly proud of these scholar-athletes and coaches.”

The women’s team began the season ranked No. 3 after reaching the Final Four of the 2016 NCAA tournament and tying a school record with 18 wins. The men’s team, which finished the 2016 regular season ranked No. 1 and reached the NCAA’s round of 16, started the year at No. 9.

Both teams play Saturday at the University of Rochester.