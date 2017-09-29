UChicago soccer teams make history with No. 1 rankings

At the Top: Both UChicago Soccer Teams are Ranked #1 For First Time in School History

UChicago soccer teams are ranked No. 1 for first time

September 29, 2017

University Communications
Reserved for members of the media.

For the first time in program history, both University of Chicago soccer teams are ranked No. 1 at the same time in the NCAA Division III national polls.

The men’s and women’s squads, both 9-0, have dominated opponents this season—between them, they have scored 67 goals and allowed just nine.

“It is both inspiring and rewarding for our soccer teams to be performing at such a high level,” said Erin McDermott, UChicago director of Athletics & Recreation. “They epitomize the college athletics ideal and our mission of excellence with integrity. The Maroon community is incredibly proud of these scholar-athletes and coaches.”

The women’s team began the season ranked No. 3 after reaching the Final Four of the 2016 NCAA tournament and tying a school record with 18 wins. The men’s team, which finished the 2016 regular season ranked No. 1 and reached the NCAA’s round of 16, started the year at No. 9.

Both teams play Saturday at the University of Rochester.

Tags

Athletics, Erin McDermott, Campus and Student Life, Soccer, NCAA

Latest News

list All Newsrss RSS

Live webcast: What Do Americans Think About The Direction of Energy And Climate Policy? at 5:30 p.m. CDT on October 4th
 — September 29, 2017
UChicago soccer teams make history with No. 1 rankings
 — September 29, 2017
Incoming students immersed in world of alternate reality game
 — September 29, 2017
Live webcast: The New Nuclear Landscape and its Implications for International Security at 6 p.m. CDT on Oct. 1
 — September 29, 2017

UChicago soccer teams make history with No. 1 rankings

More Stories

Exhibit illustrates powers of ancient Book of the Dead Tennis coach teams up with UChicago to help minority youth NIH taps Chicago universities for center on environmental health