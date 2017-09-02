Letter to President Trump regarding DACA

September 2, 2017

The President

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.

Washington, DC 20500

Dear Mr. President,

Earlier this year we wrote to you to emphasize the importance of welcoming immigrants and the talent and energy that they bring to this country. As leaders of one of the country’s foremost institutions of higher education and research, we believe strongly that restricting talented scholars and students from carrying out their work in the United States would damage the ability of this University and many others to fulfill our highest aspirations in research, education, and impact. It would also weaken our nation’s global leadership in fields such as technological development, business innovation, and many others.

That is why we urge the administration to continue the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. This important program has made it possible for about 800,000 students who live in the United States to pursue opportunities that might otherwise be closed to them, and to flourish in ways that greatly benefit themselves, their fellow students, and their communities. Like their peers at the University of Chicago, our students who qualify for DACA are among the most talented and intellectually energetic students in the world. Our university community and our nation will be diminished if they are unable to continue contributing their talents here.

By upholding this program, you would strengthen the support that this university and many others have given to young people with a deep desire to learn and contribute in ways that reaffirm the best values of this country.

Yours sincerely,

Robert J. Zimmer, President

Daniel Diermeier, Provost