Sharon Marine named vice president for alumni relations and development

Sharon Marine, who currently serves at Cornell University as vice president for development for Cornell Tech and associate vice president for alumni and development for the Northeast Corridor, has been appointed vice president for alumni relations and development at the University of Chicago, following a national search. Her appointment is effective Oct. 15, 2017.

At Cornell, Marine has been responsible for developing and maintaining donor relationships in support of faculty, students, program endowment and the construction of a new campus for Cornell Tech. During her tenure, Cornell Tech raised more than $415 million in new gifts and commitments, including three transformational gifts totaling $283 million. Sharon also played a key role in building Cornell Tech’s board of overseers, and she has been responsible for oversight and consolidation of the alumni engagement and fundraising strategy for Cornell University’s most important regional market.

At UChicago, Sharon will help set the overall strategy, direction and organization for development, alumni relations and campaign planning. She will collaborate with schools, units and divisions across campus.

“Sharon joins the University during the most ambitious and comprehensive campaign in our history. With two years remaining in the campaign, she will support efforts to advance the University's mission by encouraging the intellectual, social, professional and philanthropic engagement of all members of the University community,” said President Robert J. Zimmer. “Sharon will work closely with me, as well as with the provost, deans, officers and the Board of Trustees, to maximize support for all areas of the institution.”

Before joining Cornell, Marine held positions at Stanford Graduate School of Business as associate dean for external relations and associate dean for development. There, she led a highly successful campaign that raised $884 million, far surpassing the school’s $500 million goal. Marine was director of development for the western region of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School from 1999 to 2004, and from 1992 to 1999, she served in fundraising roles at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“The University of Chicago is where I started my career in higher education, so the opportunity to come back is very special,” said Marine. “I am thrilled to rejoin the University in the midst of a fundraising campaign that has achieved incredible momentum and I am excited for the opportunity to help sustain and build on that progress.”

Sharon holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Brown University.