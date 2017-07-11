Rika Mansueto, AB’91, elected to University of Chicago Board of Trustees

Rika Mansueto, AB’91, director of the Mansueto Foundation, has been elected to the University of Chicago Board of Trustees. She began her five-year term at the May 2017 board meeting.

“Rika is a distinguished and dedicated alumna who has provided meaningful support for intellectual life and activity at the University of Chicago,” said Board Chairman Joseph Neubauer, MBA’65. “We are delighted to welcome Rika to the Board, and look forward to benefitting from her knowledge and experience as she continues her deep commitment to the University as a Trustee.”

Mansueto currently is a member of the advisory board of Teach for America of Chicago-Northwest Indiana, and serves on the executive committee of the board of Francis W. Parker School. Previously she was an editor and stock analyst at Morningstar, Inc. As an undergraduate student in the College she studied anthropology.

Mansueto and her husband, Joe Mansueto, AB’78, MBA’80, have been generous supporters of the University of Chicago. Joe Mansueto is executive chairman of Morningstar. They live in Chicago with their three children.

“Rika has a long-standing connection to the University, a deep sense of the values of the University, and clear appreciation of the importance of bringing these values into all our efforts,” said President Robert J. Zimmer. “I know because of these qualities, her intelligence and her excellent judgment, that she will be a wonderful addition to the Board of Trustees.”

A gift from the Mansuetos in 2016 established the Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation, which will bring together programs in the social, natural and computational sciences and in the humanities to enhance the University’s strengths in urban scholarship and education. In 2008, their gift helped support the construction of the Joe and Rika Mansueto Library, which has become a campus icon and an essential part of the University of Chicago Library since it opened in 2011.