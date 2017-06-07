Harris School of Public Policy launches Evening Master’s Program at 1871

The University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy announced the launch of the Harris Public Policy Evening Master’s Program at 1871.

Students who enroll in the part-time degree program will earn an MA in Public Policy, gaining a foundation in the fundamentals of data analytics, economic analysis, leadership and the strategic foundations of public policy. Classes start in January 2018 and will be taught by Harris faculty at 1871, Chicago’s center for entrepreneurship and technology.

“Never has there been a more interesting time to be in policy; the challenges may be complex, but our tools to solve them are more powerful than ever,” said Kerwin Charles, interim dean at Harris Public Policy. “As demand grows for the kind of evidence-based approach for which Harris is known, we’re excited to offer this new degree program to emerging leaders in Chicago who are looking to lead their organizations and make a measurable impact on our city—and the world.”

To mark the launch of the new Evening Master’s Program, Harris Public Policy will host a variety of events at 1871 as part of its Summer of Social Impact Series, exploring the role data and analytics play in making a social impact on issues facing Chicago—from crime and policing to education, health, municipal finance and more.

1871 is home to hundreds of companies, many of which are focused on making a social impact through technology solutions. Social impact is built into the membership experience at 1871; the tech hub routinely hosts panels and workshops on a variety of topics that engage important social issues and consistently seeks to foster inclusion and diversity throughout Chicago’s tech community.

“1871 is the perfect home for this innovative MA program from Harris Public Policy,” said 1871 COO Tom Alexander. “An environment as diverse and future-focused as 1871 provides an interesting and vibrant setting for public policy studies, and we are thrilled to partner on this endeavor. Educational programs and training have grown into a major part of the 1871 business model, and we look forward to welcoming the students, making connections and creating opportunities together. ”

To learn more about the Harris Public Policy Evening Master’s Program at 1871 please visit their site.