The Pearson Institute launches new web portal, advancing goal of ‘a world more at peace’

April 26, 2017

The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts at the Harris School of Public Policy has launched a new interactive website. The site is designed to be the pre-eminent global portal connecting stakeholders—including academics, policymakers and the military—to better inform new strategies to prevent, resolve and recover from conflict.

The new website, thepearsoninstitute.org, provides insights about the roots of violent conflict, as well as the human, economic and social impact of conflicts.

Scholars and students can explore the site to learn more about the institute’s mission and its emphasis on data-driven research and sophisticated analysis. The site also includes information about degree options and The Pearson Institute curriculum.

