UChicago to webcast April 24 event featuring former President Obama

President Barack Obama
April 22, 2017

The University of Chicago will provide a live webcast of a campus event featuring former President Barack Obama on Monday, April 24. The event will be carried via Livestream webcast starting at 11 a.m.

Obama will discuss civic engagement and the next generation of leadership with an invited audience that will include young adults from schools in the Chicago area. He will be joined on stage by young leaders from area schools, including the University of Chicago. This event, which is hosted by UChicago, will be at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts.

 April 22, 2017
