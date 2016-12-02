Prof. Shadi Bartsch-Zimmer earns award for classical scholarship

December 2, 2016

Mark Peters
News Director and Social Sciences SpecialistUniversity Communications
Reserved for members of the media.

Shadi Bartsch-Zimmer, the Helen A. Regenstein Distinguished Service Professor of Classics and the Program in Gender Studies, has received a Charles J. Goodwin Award of Merit for her book Persius: A Study in Food, Philosophy, and the Figural, published by the University of Chicago Press. The book, a study of ancient satire, brings Platonic philosophy, ancient studies of digestion, and theories of metaphor to offer a striking new interpretation of the first-century CE poet Persius.

Shadi Bartsch-Zimmer
Prof. Shadi Bartsch-Zimmer
download

Bartsch-Zimmer is one of three recipients of the annual award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to classical scholarship. The awards, announced Dec. 1, are the only honors for scholarly achievement given by the Society for Classical Studies, and are made in recognition of a donor and longtime member of the organization.

According to the Society for Classical Studies, works chosen to receive the awards may be books, monographs or articles, provided that they have not appeared in substantially the same form in earlier publications. A committee of five elected members, which reviews nominations in all areas of classical studies, selects the recipients.

The awards will be presented on Jan. 7, 2017 at the society’s annual meeting in Toronto, Canada.

Tags

Award, Shadi Bartsch-Zimmer, Society for Classical Studies, University of Chicago Press

Latest News

list All Newsrss RSS

University affirms commitment to diversity at 2016 Professional Services Symposium
 — December 23, 2016
Study suggests hydraulic fracturing boosts local economies
 — December 22, 2016
John W. Rogers Jr. gives $10.5 million to fund student scholarships, career paths
 — December 20, 2016
Innovators join first entrepreneurial program at Argonne National Laboratory
 — December 20, 2016

Prof. Shadi Bartsch-Zimmer earns award for classical scholarship

More Stories

Study suggests hydraulic fracturing boosts local economies Innovators join first entrepreneurial program at Argonne Black-white earnings gap remains at 1950s levels for median worker