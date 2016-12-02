Prof. Shadi Bartsch-Zimmer earns award for classical scholarship

Shadi Bartsch-Zimmer, the Helen A. Regenstein Distinguished Service Professor of Classics and the Program in Gender Studies, has received a Charles J. Goodwin Award of Merit for her book Persius: A Study in Food, Philosophy, and the Figural, published by the University of Chicago Press. The book, a study of ancient satire, brings Platonic philosophy, ancient studies of digestion, and theories of metaphor to offer a striking new interpretation of the first-century CE poet Persius.

Bartsch-Zimmer is one of three recipients of the annual award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to classical scholarship. The awards, announced Dec. 1, are the only honors for scholarly achievement given by the Society for Classical Studies, and are made in recognition of a donor and longtime member of the organization.

According to the Society for Classical Studies, works chosen to receive the awards may be books, monographs or articles, provided that they have not appeared in substantially the same form in earlier publications. A committee of five elected members, which reviews nominations in all areas of classical studies, selects the recipients.

The awards will be presented on Jan. 7, 2017 at the society’s annual meeting in Toronto, Canada.