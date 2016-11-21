Four UChicago faculty members named AAAS fellows

Geoffrey Greene download

Four University of Chicago scientists representing the Biological Sciences Division have been named as Fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Sciences. Fellows are elected by AAAS members for their scientifically or socially distinguished efforts to advance science or its applications. They are among 391 newly elected AAAS fellows this year.

The 2016 UChicago fellows are:

Geoffrey Greene, the Virginia and D. K. Ludwig Professor and chair of the Ben May Department for Cancer Research: For distinguished contributions to the field of steroid hormone action and breast cancer, particularly for the development of estrogen and progesterone receptor antibodies.

Zhe-Xi Luo, professor in Organismal Biology and Anatomy: For outstanding descriptions of mammals from Jurassic and Cretaceous strata of China, and for documenting the diversity, ecology and relationships of early mammals.

Clifton Ragsdale, professor in Neurobiology and Organismal Biology and Anatomy: For exceptionally insightful experimental observations on the evolution and development of the brain.

Jonathan Staley, professor in Molecular Genetics and Cell Biology: For distinguished contributions to the RNA splicing field, particularly conformational rearrangements, maintenance of fidelity and active site of the spliceosome, a highly dynamic RNA-protein machine.

The AAAS is the world’s largest general scientific society and publisher of the journal Science as well as several other journals and EurekAlert, the premier science news wire service. AAAS was founded in 1848 and includes nearly 250 affiliated societies and academies of science, serving 10 million individuals. The tradition of AAAS fellows began in 1874.

The non-profit AAAS is open to all and fulfills its mission to “advance science and serve society” through initiatives in science policy, international programs, science education, public engagement, and more.

This year’s AAAS fellows will be formally announced in the AAAS News & Notes section of Science on Nov. 25. New fellows will also be honored on Feb. 18, 2017 at the AAAS annual meeting in Boston.