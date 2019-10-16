What’s next for the University of Chicago Crime Lab?

Sitting together on stage at Venue SIX10, both Johnson and Janice K. Jackson, CEO of Chicago Public Schools, reflected on the city’s collaboration with UChicago’s Crime Lab and Education Lab (created in 2011), as well as their hopes for the future—including initiatives that could support police officer wellness and Chicago’s “Options Schools,” geared toward students who have disengaged from school or are at-risk of disengaging.

During “The Next 10” event, Crime Lab’s founding executive director Roseanna Ander announced a new Innovation Fund for Safety, Justice and Opportunity, launched in conjunction with the Education Lab to raise philanthropic support for ideas and interventions with high potential for impact.

Founded more than a decade ago in response to seemingly intractable violence in Chicago, Crime Lab is rooted in the idea that rigorous academic research can help policymakers and practitioners design and test interventions to reduce violence and improve educational outcomes, and that better data can help local leaders craft more effective solutions.

Discussing the roots of the organization, Crime Lab director Jens Ludwig pointed out that homicide rates in the United States have not changed significantly from where they were 50 years ago—in stark contrast to advances in other parts of society. Polio, for example, has been nearly eradicated. Car safety has been transformed.

“Why have we made so much more progress in these other areas than we have with gun violence?” said Ludwig, the Edwin A. and Betty L. Bergman Distinguished Service Professor at UChicago’s Harris School of Public Policy.

The work done by Crime Lab and its partners aims to bridge that gap, applying to social policy the type of research and development that has driven progress elsewhere. The results of Crime Lab and Education Lab work, Ludwig added, have since developed into “centerpieces” of Chicago’s anti-violence strategies. One such success is Choose to Change (C2C), an intervention designed to help youth at risk of violence victimization and school disengagement. Developed jointly by Children’s Home and Aid and Youth Advocate Programs, C2C offers a six-month program that combines trauma-informed cognitive behavioral therapy with individualized mentorship.

Since 2015, the Crime Lab’s ongoing evaluation has found that participation in C2C reduces violent crime arrests by 45%—results that persist long after young people finish the program. Although the program began its services in the greater Englewood area of Chicago, these findings have fueled an expansion to other neighborhoods of the city that have great need, supported by philanthropic partners and the city of Chicago itself.