University announces new leadership appointments

The University of Chicago has announced two new leadership appointments.

President Robert J. Zimmer appointed Katie Callow-Wright as executive vice president and chief of staff in the President’s Office, effective March 24. She has worked at the University in various roles since 2000, and most currently serves as vice president and secretary of the University and chief of staff. The appointment follows the announcement that David B. Fithian, who has served as executive vice president since 2014, will depart to become president of Clark University.

In addition, Zimmer appointed Lori Berko as vice president and secretary of the University, effective March 24, succeeding Callow-Wright in this role. Berko currently serves as chief of staff in the Office of the Provost and special assistant to President Zimmer.