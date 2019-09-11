University announces names for seven new College residential houses

“We believe deeply in the principles on which the University of Chicago was founded,” said Paul Yovovich. “The College’s Houses have a special role in students’ lives and growth. We both benefitted greatly from our time in College Houses—including making a number of lifelong friends. We are thrilled about the wonderful experiences ahead for the current and future generations of students.”

For supporters who graduated from the College, the residential system remains a memorable component of their time at the institution and a tradition they are glad to know will continue to enrich student life at the University for generations to come.

“We have proudly supported the University for many years because of its strong work in furthering scientific discovery across many disciplines, as well as developing the minds of tomorrow through an environment that shapes valuable character attributes. There are many fingerprints on the enormous success the University has achieved in reaching its place of distinction and many more to be added in the years to come. It is a joy to be among them,” said Ling Markovitz and Michael Markovitz.

In addition to the seven currently named houses in Woodlawn Residential Commons, four additional houses remain to be named. Opening in fall 2020, the new residential community will house approximately 1,200 undergraduate students and resident staff, along with amenities, including lounges, study rooms and outdoor spaces. It is projected to offer single and double rooms, private apartments with kitchens and bathrooms for students who want greater independence, and common areas in each three-floor house.

