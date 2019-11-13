UChicago students leverage data to craft innovative business solutions

The distinct strengths of the UChicago program go beyond subject matter. While many master’s projects are compressed into a single quarter, UChicago integrates its capstone project into an entire year’s curriculum, helping students gain the knowledge they need to stay on the cutting edge of a rapidly evolving field.

Since the program began in 2013, dozens of student teams have performed real-life consulting, collaborating with companies and organizations to find clever solutions for their unique problems. In past years, one student team used Markov chains to detect credit card fraud, another studied the NFL resale market in order to optimize ticket sales, while another used neural networks to analyze users’ yoga postures.

“Capstone students have to be very diligent, and understand the business requirements as well as the data side equally well—because one satisfies the other,” said Anil Chaturvedi, an instructor in the program.

Rethinking how they do things

In dealing with real statistics in real business environments, students in the analytics program earn industry experience through the program’s transformative approach to analytics instruction. While some master’s programs deal in hypothetical calculations with canned data or problem sets, students in the MScA program draw upon public data as well as data provided by partner organizations or their employers.

For the UChicago team working with Goose Island, that meant developing an approach that classified customer types based on sales patterns. In its final presentation to company officials, the team made recommendations that impacted delivery routes, wholesalers and distributors—and it predicted a 72% increase in sales if Goose Island followed its recommendations.

“When you’re communicating to your stakeholders and saying, ‘Hey, this is what we’re trying to do,’ they might not be interested in the machine learning techniques,” said team member Jon Worthey, who works in human capital data science. “But they’ll sure be interested in what comes out of the models.”

Working with a data-driven team from UChicago was a real asset for Goose Island; despite a staff of 400 employees, the company only has one dedicated analyst.

“We have all matter of data,” said Matt Condon, director of performance at Goose Island, “but the guys from the University of Chicago team could really make that data sing.”