UChicago receives $4 million Mellon Foundation grant to support collaborative race studies projects across four universities

The University of Chicago’s Center for the Study of Race, Politics, and Culture is one of four universities that will share a $4 million grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The four-year grant will support collaborative work between centers of race and ethnicity at UChicago, Yale University, Brown University and Stanford University.

“The grant provides the Center for the Study of Race, Politics and Culture with an important opportunity to continue developing the study of race and ethnicity at the University with innovative initiatives, especially in the humanities,” said Salikoko S. Mufwene, the Frank J. McLoraine Distinguished Service Professor in the University’s Department of Linguistics and the College and interim faculty director of the Center.

With the support of the grant, the Center plans to launch a number of projects including new humanities labs; new and enhanced grants for faculty, postdocs, and graduate students; expanded arts and humanities programming; faculty and postdoctoral publications support; short-term fellowships for visiting scholars; and course development. The grant funds will support new public engagement partnerships and annual cross-campus meetings and conferences among the four recipient campuses.