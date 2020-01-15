UChicago event in Davos to examine national, global issues in higher education

The University of Chicago and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business will host a Jan. 21 event in Davos, Switzerland that will feature leading scholars discussing national and global issues in higher education.

President Robert J. Zimmer and Dame Minouche Shafik, director of the London School of Economics and Political Science, will take part in a panel discussion that will begin at 10 a.m. CST. University of Chicago Trustee David M. Rubenstein, JD’73, co-founder of The Carlyle Group, will serve as moderator. The event also will be webcast live.

Zimmer and Rubenstein will co-host the event along with UChicago Trustee Satya Nadella, MBA’97, CEO of Microsoft Corp.; and Madhav Rajan, dean of Chicago Booth and the George Pratt Schultz Professor of Accounting.