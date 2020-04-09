UChicago community finds new ways to learn together

The Department of Physics supplied the 12 students in PHYS 22600: Electronics—a hands-on course on experimental methods in electronics taught by Prof. Woowon Kang—with at-home kits of equipment to build electronic circuits. Students will use these components to complete the course’s twice weekly labs, with the help of the course’s teaching assistants through Zoom.

“When the physics department e-mailed to say they were mailing electronic kits, I was thrilled,” said chemistry major Hannah Morin, a fourth-year in the course. “I have wanted to take electronics since I started at UChicago because of its practical and applied focus. Now all this seemingly magical equipment—this equipment that makes the modern world function—is just sitting on my desk, waiting to be mastered. It’s pretty great.”

Instructors for general chemistry and organic chemistry taped videos of the experimental lab procedures for each course before the University closed, and students will get data to analyze for their lab reports, said Prof. Scott Snyder. As for lectures, some professors are carrying out live lectures; others are recording short segments by topic. “We’re also trying to think creatively with virtual office hours and problem-solving sessions,” he said.

Snyder hoped that long-term, taping more lectures could benefit teachers and students, and that work from this quarter could have future benefits. “Making them available as extra material might be helpful for students, if they want to hear a particular concept explained a different way,” he said.

Night Owls philosophy series expands reach

As Winter Quarter drew to a close, Assoc. Prof. Agnes Callard thought about the soon-to-be-empty UChicago campus.

For more than two years, the UChicago philosopher has hosted Night Owls, a late-night discussion series that touched on everything from love and divorce to violence and death. A College alum, Callard mourned what she saw as a rapid constriction of campus life—and feared that “soon there would hardly be anything left of our shared intellectual environment.”

Instead of canceling Night Owls, she’s expanding it—and moving it online. Every Thursday for the next nine weeks, she will host UChicago colleagues, visiting scholars and even her own children for live-streamed discussions.

“I thought this might be a way to invite people who have previously been excluded,” Callard said. “My instinct was simply that, somewhere, there should be more instead of less.”

Engineering a new podcast for the public

In Sr. Lect. Borja Sotomayor’s Introduction to Software Development class, collaboration is key, with undergraduates working together on a shared project. To provide his students with real-world guidance, Sotomayor typically invites software engineers from Google and the local tech industry to discuss their work habits and careers.

But UChicago’s transition to remote learning gave him the opportunity to try a novel approach: a podcast. Sotomayor will host a 20- to 30-minute chat with a different developer, discussing topics such as working in teams, giving and receiving feedback on your code, and the business side of software development.

In addition to supplementing students’ online lectures and discussions, Sotomayor hopes the podcast will resonate beyond the UChicago community.

“Whenever I listened to guest talks from previous years, I always thought they were doling out really amazing advice, and it would be great if other students at UChicago and other universities could hear it,” Sotomayor said. “And while we were previously constrained to people who were available to come on campus, the podcast opens up the possibility to talk to developers all around the world about their experiences.

“It’s effectively uncharted territory for me, which is part of what makes it fun.”

‘Move together, breathe together’

The Committee on Theater and Performance Studies is creating opportunities for the UChicago community to connect—as well as move and dance throughout the quarter.

Partnering with its company-in-residence Lucky Plush, the Virtual Dance Lab is offering more than two dozen weekly online classes in multiple styles of dance—including contemporary, breaking, salsa, ballet, house, among others—as well as yoga, improvisation and classes for kids.