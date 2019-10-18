Students envision future of tech—from AI to computer programming

“Technology that is involved in computer programming and artificial and neural networks is something that often not everybody has access to, and it’s going to be a big part of our future,” Nord said. “I think it’s important that many of us, especially the people here, learn about these tools so you can be a big part of shaping that future.”

AI is not just about creating new software, Kasthuri said. It also can help solve the questions you seek to answer about the world. Kasthuri originally wanted to become a doctor, but he soon realized that doctors didn’t understand the underlying mechanisms of mental illness, and treating it often involved guesswork. He thought if he could map out how the brain works, he could compare healthy brains to brains that had disease to better treat mental illness.

“It turned out you can’t do that without inventing a bunch of artificial intelligences algorithms to help us understand brains better so we can ultimately treat these diseases,” he said.

Bringing labs into the city

Many high school students who are interested in science and technology careers don’t realize that they have access not only to top universities, but also to two world-class DOE laboratories located just outside the city, said Juan de Pablo, vice president for national laboratories at UChicago.

“That’s why it is important for the university to help convene and participate in events like this one, in the south side of Chicago,” he said. “Argonne and Fermilab are working on research that could solve some of society’s most urgent problems, and it is critical that their work be shared with the city, to both educate and inspire the next generation of problem-solvers,” he said.

—Story first appeared on the Office of Research and National Laboratories website.