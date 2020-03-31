Should the U.S. keep the economy closed during coronavirus outbreak?

One of the prominent economic debates to emerge during the coronavirus outbreak has been whether to continue with social distancing measures that are hurting the economy but are aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

In the latest episode of the Capitalisn’t podcast from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Prof. Luigi Zingales does a cost-benefit analysis that shows why it could be better to keep the economy closed, and debates his proposal with Asst. Prof. Kate Waldock of Georgetown University and Russ Roberts, host of the popular EconTalk podcast.

Zingales also wrote about the cost-benefit analysis of social distancing and economic shutdown in an article on the Stigler Center’s Pro Market blog. Capitalisn’t will publish new episodes centered on coronavirus each Friday. Listen to all episodes here.