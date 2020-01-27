Robert G. Schloerb, JD’51, trustee emeritus, 1924-2019

Trustee Emeritus Robert Gransden Schloerb, a distinguished attorney and dedicated supporter of the University of Chicago, died on Dec. 19. He was 95 years old.

Schloerb, JD’51, was elected to the University Board of Trustees in 1983. He was named a life trustee in 1994 and a trustee emeritus in 2007. He served as a trustee of the University of Chicago Medical Center from 1986 to 1994, becoming a life member in 1994.

Schloerb grew up in Hyde Park, leaving Chicago to serve with the 99th Infantry Division in World War II in Europe from the fall of 1944 through the end of the war. He received a Purple Heart during his time of service.

Upon returning, Schloerb completed his undergraduate degree at Oberlin College in 1948 and then received his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School, where he was editor of the University of Chicago Law Review.

Schloerb had a distinguished legal career, serving as a senior partner at the firm Peterson, Ross, Schloerb & Seidel, and later Of Counsel for Peterson & Ross.

A lifelong resident of Hyde Park, Schloerb was dedicated to the University of Chicago. His service included being a member of the Law School Council and a life member of the Divinity School, Oriental Institute and Library councils. Schloerb and his wife Mary established the Rolland Walter Schloerb Ministry Fellowship, in honor of Schloerb’s father, to support ministry students at the Divinity School.

In Hyde Park, Schloerb was active with the Baptist Theological Union, where he served on its board, and was recently named an honorary trustee. Schloerb was a mentor to a number of young people in the legal profession and in his Hyde Park neighborhood.

Schloerb is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary; three sons, F. Peter Schloerb, David W. Schloerb and John M. Schloerb; three grandchildren, Amy Schloerb May, Anna Schloerb and Jonah Schloerb; and one great-grandson, W. Hollison May.

A memorial service and reception will be held on Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Hyde Park Union Church. An additional memorial reception will take place on Feb. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Montgomery Place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Rolland Walter Schloerb Ministry Fellowship at the University of Chicago Divinity School.

In keeping with UChicago Board of Trustees tradition, a memorial resolution in honor of Schloerb will be presented at the board meeting in February.