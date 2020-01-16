Rev. Otis Moss Jr. and Rev. Otis Moss III to speak at UChicago’s MLK commemoration

Rev. Otis Moss Jr., a civil rights leader who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Rev. Otis Moss III, senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, will be the keynote speakers at the University of Chicago’s 30th annual commemoration of Dr. King’s life and legacy.

The Jan. 28 event, which will begin at 6 p.m. at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, also will include a conversation between the speakers and Maurice Charles, dean of Rockefeller Chapel.

The celebration continues UChicago’s rich tradition of prominent MLK commemoration speakers, including Barack Obama, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and educator/activist Angela Davis. Dr. King himself spoke at Rockefeller Chapel twice—first in 1956 and again in 1959—as his national profile grew as a civil rights leader.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to hear from Rev. Moss Jr. and Rev. Moss III, who have dedicated their lives to addressing some of our country’s most pressing challenges. This is an opportunity for the entire campus and broader South Side communities to come together to reflect on the promise of a more just society,” said Melissa Gilliam, vice provost at the University of Chicago and the Ellen H. Block Professor of Health Justice.