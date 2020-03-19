Number of Americans concerned about coronavirus spikes, AP-NORC poll finds

As the scope of the global outbreak of COVID-19 continues to grow, Americans are increasingly worried about a possible infection from the new coronavirus.

According to a poll recently conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs at the University of Chicago, two in three Americans are at least somewhat concerned about someone in their family contracting the coronavirus and are taking recommended actions to avoid the disease.

In February, only 45% of Americans were somewhat or extremely worried about themselves or a family member becoming infected with the coronavirus, less than those who were concerned about the flu.