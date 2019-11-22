Why nobody trusts economists

Banerjee—who received the 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel with MIT’s Esther Duflo and Harvard University’s Michael Kremer—pointed to several issues where the opinions of the public and economists diverge, and noted one poll which found that just 25 percent of the public trust economists.

“We wrote this book to hold on to hope, to tell ourselves a story of what went wrong and why, but also as a reminder of all that has gone right,” said Banerjee, reading from Good Economics for Hard Times, which he co-authored with Duflo.

The panelists agreed: Economists have work to do to close the gap between rigorous research being done in institutions like the University of Chicago and real-world policy problems and public perceptions.

Levitt has sold more than 7 million copies of his Freakonomics books, and appears regularly on the Freakonomics podcast and blog. From his perspective, gaining a platform is only part of the solution. Another obstacle is the public’s narrow perception of what issues count as economic problems, in need of solutions from economists.

“I think there are very few people outside of the profession of economics who would say that climate change is fundamentally an economic problem,” Levitt said. “And I think a big part of problem-solving is that the answer people come up with is heavily determined by the lens with which they approach a problem. So if you can convince people that a problem is an economic problem, then they’ll put an economic solution on it.”

Greenstone and Baicker shared perspectives on their experiences putting economic research into practice on a national scale. Both worked for the White House Council of Economic Advisers, with Greenstone serving in the administration of President Barack Obama and Baicker confirmed by the Senate during the administration of President George W. Bush.

To make something useful for policymakers, Baicker said, “we have to sacrifice some of the careful work that we’ve slaved over and some of the subtlety for which our colleagues reward us. And that’s a choice that not everyone wants to make.

“But if you want someone to be able to act on your findings, you have to make them not only usable in a time when someone can use them, but you have to give up on the second, third, fourth order points to convey the one thing that might actually result in a change.”