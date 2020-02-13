For Nikki Giovanni, finding purpose means ‘you cannot let the world change you’

She spoke at the Keller Center, home to the Harris School of Public Policy, which partnered with OBS to host the event in recognition of Black History Month. The night began, fittingly, with spoken-word performances from Kenwood Academy High School students, who covered everything from police violence to black gay identity to Hurricane Katrina.

Later, Giovanni advised the young people in the crowd to find themselves in their art, to not let “somebody hush you up.”

When a student asked about using art as a tool for survival, Giovanni segued into a meditation on the desire for money and prestige. “You all are young, so you’re going to want things,” she said. “I’m just lucky I was a baby sister, and I didn’t. Baby sisters, all you get is leftovers. … I love the leftovers.”

Even in the face of those temptations, she stressed, each individual has the responsibility to find deeper meaning—for themselves and for others.

“I’m at the point in my life that, I don’t know that you can change the world,” Giovanni said. “I do know this: You cannot let the world change you.”

Earlier in the evening, Giovanni decried the Senate’s acquittal of Donald Trump—a decision, she admitted, that had taken her by surprise the previous day. “I don’t know why I let myself believe,” she said. “I know better.”

Her mood echoed some of the ambivalence she had expressed decades ago. In 1971, Giovanni spoke for two hours with the writer James Baldwin—who, years later, delivered his own Kent Lecture at UChicago. Toward the end of the recorded segment, Giovanni asked Baldwin if he tended to be optimistic.

“When I pick a kid up in my arms, yes,” Baldwin said. “When I look at you, yes.”

Giovanni sounded surprised. “Not me,” she said. “I’m very pessimistic.”

But Baldwin, 19 years her senior, pushed back: “You’ve got far too much energy to be as pessimistic as you think you are. … Pessimists are silent. Pessimists are people who have no hope, for themselves or others.”