Nearly a decade in the making, exoplanet-hunting instrument installed in Hawaii

“It has been a pretty intense six months for my team to commission this instrument,” said Bean, an expert in faraway worlds whose research focuses on discovering and examining potentially habitable planets in other solar systems. “But in the next 10 years we’re going to learn things about habitable worlds that we’d never known before. It’s going to be really transformative.”

Several decades ago, advances in technology allowed scientists to begin detecting the very faint signatures from planets orbiting other stars in faraway solar systems. There’s been an explosion of discoveries; currently, NASA lists 4,000 confirmed exoplanets and thousands more candidates.

However, we still have no confirmed Earth-like exoplanets with habitable surface conditions. The thing about Earth-like planets, which is why it is taking so long to be able to find and characterize them, is that they’re extremely hard to see. Because these planets are circling around a star that is at least a million times brighter than they are, trying to look directly for them is like trying to see a lightning bug next to a lighthouse that is on the other side of the country. So scientists have to find indirect ways of finding them based on the effects they have on their stars.

MAROON-X does this by noticing the extremely tiny gravitational tug that an exoplanet (or two, or five, or seven) exerts on its star as it orbits around it. This tug causes the star to wobble just the slightest bit in its orbit. But that’s enough motion to catch it.

Attached to the Gemini North telescope, MAROON-X takes all the light gathered by the 25-foot telescope and focuses it down to a spot that is the width of a human hair. Then it separates out that light into the different colors of the rainbow and reads the intensity of each band. The color of the light will change slightly as the star moves forward or back. “It’s kind of like a radar gun for stars,” Bean said.