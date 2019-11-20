Latke or Hamantash: Which is better for the environment?

The Latke-Hamantash Debate has been a cherished tradition since 1946, rigorously questioning the merits of the festive foodstuffs of Hanukkah and Purim.

This year, members of the University of Chicago community will argue for the superiority of potato pancakes versus cookies—this time, with a focus on our planet. The question at hand: Which can best benefit our biosphere?

The Nov. 25 event, hosted by the University of Chicago Hillel, will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Mandel Hall. This year’s presenters include Assoc. Prof. Marc Berman, a psychologist who has studied the effects of trees on a person’s health and happiness; Jessica Kirzane, who teaches courses on Yiddish language, literature and culture; and Raymond Lodato, who teaches courses on environmental policy and urban sustainability. Lect. Ben Callard will moderate the debate after serving as a presenter last year.