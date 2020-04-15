How much is the coronavirus pandemic impacting hourly workers?

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the widespread closures of restaurants, barbershops and other non-essential business. Where does that leave those employees?

Scholars from the University of Chicago and the University of California, Berkeley have launched a new research project to quantify the effects on hourly workers, using data from nearly 40,000 small- and medium-sized businesses. Their early results include hour reductions ranging from 50% to 90%, with leisure and entertainment industries among those suffering the greatest losses.

By partnering with Homebase, a scheduling and time clock software company that updates its information daily, the researchers can create timely snapshots for policymakers—helping them respond more quickly than they would using most labor data sources.

“What is distinctive about the research is that we will have access to real-time data by industry and state that will help inform policymakers at every level about the key steps that must be taken to ensure the future viability of small businesses and their employees,” said Marianne Bertrand, the Chris P. Dialynas Distinguished Service Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Bertrand is the faculty director at the Rustandy Center for Social Sector Innovation and at UChicago Poverty Lab. Researchers are analyzing daily timecard data for Homebase clients in the United States, tracking changes in hours worked before and after the COVID-19 crisis began. They will post frequent updates to measure how the impact is spreading across the country—geographically and by industry—and how those effects change in response to state and local social distancing guidelines and orders.

Based on data from Jan. 1 through April 8, their key findings include: