How do Americans view the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak?

Amid growing fears over contracting COVID-19, increasing numbers of the public are complying with recommendations to help stop its spread.

According to a recent poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs at the University of Chicago, more than 80% of Americans support policies such as prohibiting large gatherings, closing schools and banning travel into the U.S.

Roughly 6 in 10 support postponing elections scheduled in the next two months.

Surveying 1,057 adults nationwide from March 26-29, the poll also finds that 44% approve of how President Donald Trump has been dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. Only 38% approve of the federal government’s handling of the problem—with views sharply divided between Republicans (63%) and Democrats (21%).

Views of the president have not changed much during the course of this outbreak: 43% approve of Trump’s job performance overall, unchanged from the AP-NORC survey conducted in February 2020.

The AP-NORC poll finds fewer partisan differences in public perception of state and local governments, whose performances earn approval from a majority of Republicans and Democrats.