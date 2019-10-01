How AI could change science

But ensuring those applications are accurate, equitable, and effective requires more basic computer science research into the fundamentals of AI. UChicago scientists are exploring ways to reduce bias in model predictions, use advanced tools even when data is scarce, and developing “explainable AI” systems that will produce more actionable insights and raise trust among users of those models.

“Most AIs right now just spit out an answer without any context. But a doctor, for example, is not going to accept a cancer diagnosis unless they can see why and how the AI got there,” Ferguson said.

With the right calibration, however, researchers see a world of uses for AI. To name just a few: Willett, in collaboration with scientists from Argonne and the Department of Geophysical Sciences, is using machine learning to study clouds and their effect on weather and climate. Chicago Booth economist Sendhil Mullainathan is studying ways in which machine learning technology could change the way we approach social problems, such as policies to alleviate poverty; while neurobiologist David Freedman, a professor in the University’s Division of Biological Sciences, is using machine learning to understand how brains interpret sights and sounds and make decisions.

Below are looks into three projects at the University showcasing the breadth of AI applications happening now.

The depths of the universe to the structures of atoms

We’re getting better and better at building telescopes to scan the sky and accelerators to smash particles at ever-higher energies. What comes along with that, however, is more and more data. For example, the Large Hadron Collider in Europe generates one petabyte of data per second; for perspective, in less than five minutes, that would fill up the world’s most powerful supercomputer. That’s way too much data to store. “You need to quickly pick out the interesting events to keep, and dump the rest,” Nord said.

Similarly, each night hundreds of telescopes scan the sky. Existing computer programs are pretty good at picking interesting things out of them, but there’s room to improve. (After LIGO detected the gravity waves from two neutron stars crashing together in 2017, telescopes around the world had rooms full of people frantically looking through sky photos to find the point of light it created.)