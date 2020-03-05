Exhibition upends traditional representations of Native American cultures

‘You have felt my heart’

For philosopher Jonathan Lear, the Roman Family Director of the Collegium, Apsáalooke Women and Warriors continues an interest that began during a lecture he heard over 30 years ago. The speaker quoted Plenty Coups’ stark summary of life after the tribe’s 1868 confinement to a reservation: “After this, nothing happened.” Years later, the quote clicked into Lear’s brain like a record in an old jukebox.

He then read Plenty Coups’ biography, written by Frank B. Linderman, and was struck by the courage the chief had displayed in telling his story to a white writer. After all the injustices he and his tribe had suffered, Plenty Coups had no reason to trust Linderman, yet he found peace in sharing his story. “You have felt my heart, and I have felt yours,” Plenty Coups told Linderman.

Lear soon embarked on what he called a “years-long immersion” in the history of the Apsáalooke, a journey that included numerous trips to the Crow Indian Reservation in Montana with his wife and son.

Eventually, he wrote Radical Hope: Ethics in the Face of Cultural Devastation, a 2006 book about the tribe’s endurance after the destruction of its nomadic way of life. That publication represented Lear’s attempt to continue the conversation Plenty Coups had initiated—to bring the chief into “open-ended conversation with thinkers who have sustained me: Aristotle and Plato, Kierkegaard and Heidegger, Freud.”

Lear later joined forces with Alaka Wali, the Field Museum’s curator of the North American Anthropology. Working with the Collegium in 2015, Wali participated in Open Fields, a collaborative research project focused on the representation of Native American art and artifacts in U.S. museums. That project brought together scholars, artists, and indigenous leaders; their conversations helped lay the groundwork for Apsáalooke Women and Warriors.

‘A living cultural vibrancy’

A visiting lecturer at UChicago, Wali had long sought to rethink how the Field presented Native American cultures. The collection began with artifacts displayed at the World’s Columbian Exposition, at a time when anthropologists and archaeologists believed they were salvaging the remains of dying civilizations—not realizing that by separating tribes from their material history, they were harming the very cultures they sought to preserve, and losing crucial context.