During coronavirus, plunging power demand could signal economic woes

An expert on the economics of environmental and energy policy regulation, Cicala said power demand could be a real-time indicator of the more widespread impacts on the Italian economy. And, what is happening in Italy could point to what the United States could expect in the coming weeks as states issue tighter restrictions on daily life.

“If paychecks and employment follow what is happening in the electricity-demand data, then there are a lot of people who will need help,” said Cicala, a research affiliate for the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

When there is a sharp shock in the economy, he explained, other indicators like employment may lag in reflecting the impact. This is because companies often lay off workers as a last resort, after they have already taken other measures like ramping down production or adjusting maintenance schedules. Conversely, electricity demand shows the more immediate change and is a broad measure of economic activity.

This pattern was on display during the last recession in the United States. U.S. power demand began to fall a month before the official start date of the recession in December 2007, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research—a date that was determined after an additional year of data had been collected.

As policymakers today consider which countermeasures may be necessary to buffer the economic effects of coronavirus, a real-time indicator of the economy’s strength is of the utmost importance.

—This story was originally posted by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.