‘Chaotic’ Iowa caucuses provide valuable lessons for UChicago students

Students arrived in Iowa prepared to hear the candidates talk about the issues most important to them: reproductive rights, health care, the opioid epidemic, climate change, job growth and voting rights. But many came away concerned over the question of accessibility.

Caucuses are hours-long events, requiring participants to travel to one of Iowa’s nearly 1,700 precincts and jostle for votes over several hours. Critics argue that caucuses prevent the elderly, the sick, people who work at night, and others from participating. In 2016, only 16 percent of Iowa’s eligible voters participated in the caucuses.

“A lot of people that we talked to weren’t going to go caucus because they were saying, ‘Oh it’s three hours,’ and they can’t take that time off of work,” said fourth-year student Gabe Schoenbach.

(Video courtesy of Institute of Politics)

For Vishwanath, it was a clear example of how a process like a caucus, which was first designed to be held in a living room, needs to be updated to reflect changes over time.

“If it was accessible to everyone, then it has great benefits for democracy because there is something deliberative about it in a way that you don’t see in primaries,” she said. “That being said, just how difficult and burdensome that process is for some people can be a huge constraint on whether they participate.”

The Iowa trip was one of the many opportunities available to students through the Institute of Politics. Prior to the caucuses, the IOP partnered with the Des Moines Register to send students to cover the presidential primary debate. This summer, students will have the chance to intern with a media organization or a political party at the Democratic and Republican conventions. In the run-up to the November elections, the IOP along with University partners has launched UChiVotes, a nonpartisan, campus-wide effort to boost student registration and turnout in elections.