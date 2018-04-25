Artist and activist Ai Weiwei to screen, discuss new film April 29 at UChicago

Q&A from Logan Center to be webcast live at 4 p.m. CDT

Immigration crisis
Logan Center will host renowned Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei on April 29 for a Q&A and screening of Human Flow .
The Logan Center for the Arts will host renowned Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei on Sunday, April 29 for a Q&A and screening of Human Flow, his new documentary on the global refugee crisis.

Captured over the course of a year in 23 countries, Human Flow follows the stories of the more than 65 million people who have been forced from their homes to escape famine, climate change and war in the greatest human displacement since World War II.

Reservations for the screening are sold out, but the live Q&A with Ai Weiwei will be streamed here beginning at 4 p.m. CDT. Both the screening and Q&A are part of a nationwide simulcast.

The event is presented by UChicago Arts and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, with additional support provided by the Pozen Family Center for Human Rights and the Chicago Humanities Festival.

Following the screening, the audience will have a chance to learn more about local, national, and international immigrant and refugee organizations, including Refugee One, Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights and the Heartland Alliance.

Learn more about Human Flow and Ai Weiwei here.

All News

