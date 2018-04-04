Message on police shooting incident

President Robert J. Zimmer and Provost Daniel Diermeier sent the following message to the University of Chicago community on April 4, 2018:

We are writing to provide an update on an incident that occurred near campus last night. This is a difficult incident for our community, and our concern is with all of the individuals involved and their families.

At approximately 10:12 pm, University of Chicago police officers responded to a call of a burglary in process in the Hyde Park neighborhood in the alley between South Kimbark Avenue and South Woodlawn Avenue near 53rd Street. Three officers arrived at the scene and encountered a young male individual with a long metal pipe, breaking car and apartment windows. Upon arrival, following protocol, the officers demanded that the individual drop the pipe.

The individual ignored the officers’ repeated requests to drop the pipe, and at one point charged an officer with the weapon. At that time, the officer discharged his weapon, striking the individual in the shoulder. After the incident the UCPD learned that the individual is a student at the University of Chicago. The student’s parents have been contacted.

The student was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition. The Chicago Police Department will be investigating the incident. In addition, the University Department of Safety and Security will conduct an administrative investigation. Under police department protocol, the officer has been placed on mandatory administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. There is body camera footage of the incident, which will be released to the media as soon as feasible.

Maintaining our community’s safety, security and well-being is of paramount importance. Support services and resources for students will be provided by the College and Campus and Student Life. The University will release additional updates as more information becomes available.