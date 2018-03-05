PODCAST: How to reduce the U.S. prison population by nearly half

Debut episode of Knowledge Applied examines research of SSA's Matt Epperson

Prison cell
Copyright
iStockphoto.com
download
March 5, 2018

Andrew Bauld
News Officer for Arts and HumanitiesNews Office
Reserved for members of the media.

Editor’s note: Knowledge Applied is a new podcast from the University of Chicago News Office. Each of its five episodes will take listeners inside the research of UChicago scholars helping reshape everyday life while tackling some of the biggest questions facing cities today.

Matt Epperson, associate professor in the School of Social Service Administration, has seen the failures of mass incarceration first hand. For more than two decades, Epperson worked with incarcerated individuals as a social worker, including six years in a county jail in Michigan.

Epperson calls the revolving door of mass incarceration returning individuals to jail “the definition of insanity,” especially for individuals suffering from mental illness and drug addiction who failed to receive the help they truly needed.

“The vast majority of folks I worked with in the jail needed something else than incarceration,” Epperson said.

Epperson, along with a colleague from Washington University in St. Louis, leads the Smart Decarceration Initiative, a program utilizing the field of social work to apply policy and behavioral interventions to sustainably reduce the incarcerated population by nearly half.

On the inaugural episode of Knowledge Applied, Epperson discusses the history of mass incarceration, the challenges facing Smart Decarceration, and the social and political changes that have occurred over the last decade that may make this the ideal time to begin shrinking the U.S. prison population.

Subscribe to Knowledge Applied on iTunes and Stitcher. New episodes will be available Monday mornings.

Tags

School of Social Service Administration, Matt Epperson, Podcast, Incarceration, Smart Decarceration Initiative, Prison, Knowledge Applied

Latest News

list All Newsrss RSS

Scientists confirm water trapped inside diamonds deep below Earth’s surface
 — March 30, 2018
Scientists build army of metal-organic nanoflowers to treat cancer
 — March 29, 2018
Stable scheduling increases sales and employee productivity, study finds
 — March 28, 2018
UChicago scientists build trap to make tiny packages of light ‘collide’
 — March 27, 2018

PODCAST: How to reduce the U.S. prison population by nearly half

More Stories

Genetic analysis uncovers the evolutionary origin of vertebrate limbs World’s first executive MBA program turns 75 Scientists confirm water trapped inside diamonds deep below Earth’s surface